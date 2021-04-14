Girl mountaineers on Peak of Baba Mountain in Bamyan

AT News

KABUL: Tamanna Jahan and Nazima Khairzad are two girl mountaineers who conquered the Shah Fooladi, the highest point of Baba mountain in Bamyan province for the first time.

Provincial governor office said Wednesday that Tamanna Jahan and Nazima Khairzad are the first mountaineers who managed to climb the peak of Baba mountain.

It said in a statement that they climbed the 5,140 meter high point of the Shah Fooladi on Sunday.These girls are practicing mountain-climbing since last year with the Peak mountaineering team.

They have already had two failed experiences to go up to the Shah Fooladi, according to provincial office.

They were accompanied by a six-member team led by Sayed Ali Shah Farhang and the mountaineers were all men from the provinces of Ghazni, Badakhshan, Kabul and Bamyan.

Atiqullah Atiq, deputy governor congratulated the conquer of Shah Fooladi by two girls and called it an important achievement in mountain-climbing.