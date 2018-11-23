Government accused of misleading peace process
November 23, 2018
AT-KABUL: Some political analysts claim that the government is misleading the route of the peace process by shaping a board under the title of ‘Peace Consultation Board’.
They say that the members of the board were appointed by the president’s office and can is not only competent to hold talks with Taliban, but also there are people in the board who have not been involved in the peace process and have less information about Taliban.
President Ghani’s office is yet to comment on the peace consultation board, but it is expected to be soon announced officially.
The board is reportedly planned to replace the existing High Peace Council that was formed by the former president Hamid Karzai in 2010 to encourage Taliban militants to join peace process.
