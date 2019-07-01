Government backs media against Taliban threat

AT News Report

KABUL: The government says it would back media companies and journalists against a threat by Taliban militants over publishing and broadcasting advertisements in which insurgents dispraised.

Taliban warned recently media to immediately stop broadcasting such ads, or be targeted.

Ministry of Information and Culture, said in response that media’s activities were on the in the line of national interests as they did in the past.

Saber Mohmanad, spokesman for the ministry, said Monday that officials at the ministry were discussing reporters’ safety against the threat with security officials.

“We have already spoken with media representatives and some decisions have been made. Now, the issue is discussed in the government level through a joint committee,” said Mohmand, who praised media for defending “national interests just like the past”.

Taliban’s warning sparked huge reactions from media organizations, government, human rights and media supporting agencies that condemned the statement as a threat against freedom of speech.

The National Association for Afghan Journalists called the threat serious, saying it would decide to prevent the repetition of similar threats.

The ads in media are broadcasted and printed just for money like the other commercial messages. Media representatives say that security organs pay them for broadcasting the messages.