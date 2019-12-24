Government borrows 30 billion Afs from Central Bank

AT News

KABUL: The government has borrowed 30 billion Afs from the Cetnral Bank, members of parliament claimed.

The parliamentarians said Tuesday that 15 billion Afs of the borrowed money was transferred to the ministry of finance and another nine billion Afs was being transferred.

A source in the parliament told the Kabul News broadcaster that the money was lent to the government by the Central Bank.

Economists say that the government’s loan should be clarified in the national budget and that where the money is spent. Otherwise, the economists say that the government would likely not return the loan.

But officials in the ministry of finance say that they have received 22 billion Afs from the Central Bank in two rounds. The officials emphasized that it was revenue money, not a loan by government.