Government delegation to meet Taliban negotiators soon, foreign ministry

AT News Report

KABUL: The ministry of foreign affairs said on Tuesday that a delegation from government would meet Taliban representatives in the near future.

Meanwhile, Taliban’s political office in Qatar has also said that peace was a desire of Afghans and nobody would make obstacles.

Taliban’s office has said that “invasion” would be ended and peace would come which is a desire of all Afghans.

Separately, Russian Envoy for Afghanistan has said of continuous meetings between Moscow and Taliban.

The foreign ministry said that Afghan delegation supposed to participate in the UN General Assembly, arrived later in New York and when other countries’ delegations had left the session.

National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib went to New York to representative Afghanistan in the UN General Assembly

The efforts on intra-Afghan talks began after the US stopped negotiations with the Taliban in September.

Sources close to diplomatic issues, said that the US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met representatives from India, Russia, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in New York, discussing Afghan peace.