Government frees militia commander on bail

AT-KABUL: A militia commander held in detention for several months, has been released on bail, attorney general office said.

Nezamuddin Qaisari, a powerful militia commander in the northern province of Faryab and a close ally to first vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum was arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) for charges of misusing his power and harassing people.

Qaisari’s arrest sparked protests that almost led the north to unrest.

A spokesman of the attorney general office said Wednesday that Qaisari’s release took place in response to the NDS and was freed on bail.

But he is banned from leaving the country and travelling to other provinces, according to the attorney general office.

Another militia commander, Alipour who was also arrested last month by the NDS, was released on bail after 24 hours being kept in custody.