Government kept away from peace talks: Political parties

By Basir Qazizada-KABUL: Some of political parties who criticize the government, claim that it has been kept away from the peace talks.

Mohammad Mohaqqeq, deputy chief executive said Friday during a ceremony on the occasion of 11th death anniversary of late member of parliament, Sayed Mostafa Kazemi that he was invited to attend the Moscow meeting, but Ghani administration had demanded Russian officials not to invite political figures and parties, arguing that the country’s national sovereignty would be jeopardized.

Some of politicians attended the ceremony, warned they would think about forming an interim administration if the next year’s presidential election was fraudulent like the 2014 one.

The gathering was more focusing on the current political situation rather than talking on Kazemi. The participants claimed that government was kept away from peace talks and prevented politicians’ participation in the Moscow meeting despite being invited by Russian government.

Former vice president, Younos Qanooni, emphasized on the a national consensus to ensure peace, saying that peace process needed to clarify the other side of government in the talks.

They also offered concerns over the parliamentary and the next year’s presidential elections, saying they would shape an interim administration if they saw fraud in the election.

Most of people doubt over the presidential election, saying it would be also full of fraud like the October parliamentary election.