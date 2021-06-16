Government mulls over handing over Kabul Airport to Turkey

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government is mulling over to whether hand over the responsibilities of the Kabul airport to Turkish forces.

“Including Hamid Karzai (International Airport), all airports will be active and we select the choice that has tangible benefit,” said, Rahmatullah Andar, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

The Presidential Palace said that the Afghan security forces were capable of protecting the airports.

“The Afghan security forces under a particular scheme provide security to all airports,” said a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, Mohammad Amir.

This comes as the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was seeking Hungary and Pakistan’s involvement in its so called “new mission” in Afghanistan.

The Taliban in a statement earlier opposed Turkey’s present after the withdrawal. The group said that under the Feburary 29 deal, all countries active as part of NATO mission should depart.

Turkey’s offer to include Pakistan in protecting the Kabul Airport sparked criticism among the Afghans. Afghanistan and Pakistan have recently engaged into severe ties.