Government-Taliban clashes intensifying amid ongoing peace talks

AT News

KABUL: The clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters is intensifying in several provinces while the both sides negotiating teams in Qatar to talk about peace ways.

The number of casualties from two sides has been reported very high. 216 Taliban fighters have been killed in 12 provinces in the fighting with government forces and 83 of them wounded, according to reports that say 58 government forces were also killed and another 75 injured.

47 Taliban fighters were killed and 41 wounded in the past one week in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman.

In Kandahar province in the south, 75 militants were killed and 11 wounded, according to provincial police spokesman, Naser Barakzai.

In Paktika province, Taliban launched 17 offensive attacks, kiiing seven government forces and wounding another 19.

22 government forces, 34 Taliban militants and 11 civilians were killed in the western areas.

25 insurgents, 23 public uprising forces and two civilians were killed in Logar province.

In the adjacent province of Wardak, 15 militants were killed and eight injured, according security officials there, who said that two government forces were also killed.

Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khaled blamed Taliban for increasing attacks to get more privileges in the table talks.