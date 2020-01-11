Government to investigate murder of President Ghani’s ally

AT News

KABUL: The government has appointed a fact finding delegation to investigate the murder of Abdul Sattar (known as Commander Sattar), a powerful man and former jihadi commander.

Sattar was murdered by an intelligence agency’s operative unit in the weekend in Kabul city’s Police district 11 along with his son in four others including the owner of the house where he was invited for dinner.

Sattar was powerful commander in the Ghorband valley of Parwan province, some 80 kilometers northwest of Kabul.

He was a close friend to President Ghani’s first running mate in the presidential contest Amrullah Saleh and supported Ghani in the September 28 race.

Eqbal Safi, a member of parliament who is also member of the government’s delegation, said that they started investigation on Friday. He cited that the National Directorate of Security had claimed of having evidences against Sattar.

But the NDS has not officially commented on the murder of Sattar.

Storming a house by the intelligence agency operatives and firing at the people is an unprecedented incident in the capital city. Sattar’s relatives who witnessed the shooting, called it a “barbaric attack”.

Habib Afghan, another lawmaker who is member of the fact finding team, said that the case had political implications. “This incident is the indicator of recklessness during the operations. There are some mercenaries in the security bodies who try to make rifts among the people by killing of innocent persons.”

Shafiullah Ghorbandi, son of Hafizullah Ghorbandi who hosted Sattar, recalled that the attackers stormed their house just when they had finished night prayers.