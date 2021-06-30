Government to name road after Usman Kakar

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Information and Culture intends to name a street after late Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, leader of Pashtonkhwa Mili Awami Party.

Senator Usman Kakar, who was also a prominent activist of Pasthon rights and member of Pashton Tahafuz Movement, succumbed to his severe wounds last week at a hospital in Karachi state of Pakistan.

According to his relatives and top Pashton politicians on the other side of the so called Durand Line, Kakar had been hit on his back head, leading to a sever wound.

Usman Kakar’s mysterious death sparked an outcry in Afghanistan and Pashtonkhwa. In a statement, Former President Hamid Karzai called Usman Kakar a prominent politician who did not spare any effort for the rights of his people.

Kakar has always raised his voice against the killing of innocent people in Afghanistan and leave no stone unturned to t secure the rights of Pashton across Durand Line.

Sputnik Dari quoted the ministry of information and culture as saying that another street would be named after a famous poet Amir Ali Shirnavai in the northern province of Badakhshan.