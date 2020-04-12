Government withholds contractors’ payment

AT News

KABUL: The contractors of the National Statistics Department say they had not been paid since December.

Some 300 people are working as contractors at the digital ID section and said Sunday they had to work without payment for four months.

The statistics department confirms the problem, promising to pay them in near future.

But the contractors say they frequently call for their salaries, but are only promised.

They said that their payment would be more delayed because of extension of the Kabul quarantine due to Corona virus threat.

Ruyena Shahabi, spokeswomen of the national statistics department, said Sunday that the payment administrative process was final and the contractors would receive their salaries very soon.

She said that ministry of finance approved the payment of the contractors, assuring that the payment would be credited to the contractors’ bank accounts soon.

The department announced in March that digitalizing process of paper ID cards would end within a month.