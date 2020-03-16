Government’s peace force faces backlash

AT News

KABUL: Some prominent political leaders criticize the government for the negotiating delegation, saying they were not informed about the team members.

The leaders on Monday emphasized on a comprehensive negotiating delegation, saying they should be consulted regarding the delegation members.

The government is said not to have consulted even President Ghani’s electoral rival Abdullah Abdullah.

The government says that negotiating delegation was ready, adding that it would be announced at the same time that the date of negotiation.

But political parties criticize that the government did not consulted them about the form of negotiating team.

President Ghani’s adviser Wahid Omar, said Monday that the delegation was final and it would be announced when the date and place of negotiation was announced.

Government also says that negotiation was postponed because they were consulting political leaders.

The Kabul News broadcaster released a list of the negotiating delegation that includes Massoum Stanakzai, Mohammad Nateqi, Zarar Ahmad Moqbel, Karim Amin, Batur Dostum, Enayatollah Baligh, Zainab Mowahed, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Habiba Sarabi, Rasoul Taleb, Kalimullah Naqibi, Ayoub Ansari, Orzala Nemat, Nader Naderi, Matin Baig and Sharifa Zormati.