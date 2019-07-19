Govt. accused of violence against reporters

AT News Report

KABUL: The Committee for Journalists’ Safety accuses the government of “most of violence” against reporters.

The committee released a report on Friday, which reads of 45 cases of in the first six months of this year, with the government being involved in most of them.

The report says that threats are still firm against journalists despite a reduction in violence, which make media companies to observe some restrictions in their programs.

The report claims that government caused 20 cases of violence, Taliban and Daesh terrorist group of eight cases, local powerful groups of six case, unknown individuals of eight cases and in charges of media of three cases.

Reporters call ill-treatment by security forces in addition to lack of access to information as major challenges before reporting.

Three journalists were killed and another six ones injured this year across the country.