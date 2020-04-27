Govt. accuses Taliban of being unenthusiastic toward peace

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government said that it has been committed to find way to end the Afghan war through dialogues with taking all-out efforts to pave the ground for a sustainable peace, following the militants’ statement which blames the Afghan government for making obstacles against the Afghan peace process.

President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that the government has ordered the release of some Taliban’s prisoners to pave the ground for the reduction of violence, intra-Afghan-talks and a sustainable peace in the country.

“The Taliban are not committed to reduction of violence, they are even continuing their attacks against the people of Afghanistan and government,” he twitted.

This comes as the Taliban have been repeatedly denying the demand of reduction of violence offered by the Afghan government, NATO, US, European Union and Organization of Islamic Countries.

Citing the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th, the militants said that the call for reduction of violence is rational and convincing, while the principles of the peace are not fully met yet.

The recent statics of the United Nations shows that over 500 civilians including 150 children have been killed during the first quarter of 2020.

According to Afghan military officials, the militants conducted an average of 50 attacks daily after signing the peace deal with the US.

The continuing the attacks on the Afghan security forces, while Afghanistan is messing a monolithic state as the two top Afghan leaders are still politically fighting each other over power, amid a pandemic threatening coronavirus.