Govt., Afghan forces ready to defend system, reassures Mohaqeq

KABUL: Many senior government officials including President Ashraf Ghani and his aides have been assuring after the US withdrawal announcement that they would defend the current governing system against Taliban’s probable attacks.

This time, Mohammad Mohaqeq, President Ghani’s senior adviser on security and political affairs, assures that both the government and its forces are prepared to defend the republic system.

“There is a full preparation in both government and political currents who support the government. We are ready even if the government would not be ready,” Mohaqeq said Sunday.

He says that he is not optimistic in peace with Taliban.

“The Taliban think that they are the winners of war and have defeated the United States. Thus, they think they can also defeat their own country-fellows too. They are not so interested in peace and are more interested in resolving the problems by force. I would like to say that we are going to a new chapter and the situation is not favorable.”

Vice President Amrullah Saleh also says that Taliban trust in their absolute victory, adding that people can break this trust by unifying.

President Ghani says that the United States erased an ambiguity of the past two years by announcing withdrawal of its soldiers.

President Joe Biden of the United States announced this week to pull all his troops out of Afghanistan by September 11.

But Taliban are not happy with the announcement, urging their exit by May 1, which was agreed by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in a 2020 peace deal with the militant group.