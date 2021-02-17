Govt. Agrees to Increase Employees’ Payments by 2,000 Afs

AT News

KABUL: The government agreed to increase 2,000 Afs to its employees’ salaries to convince members of parliament who had refused to approve the Next Persian Year’s budget.

Lawmaker, Mir Afghan Safi said Wednesday that they agreed with the government over the increase in employees’ payments.

The additional money will be paid from the next Persian year (March 21).

Khaled Payenda, acting finance minister had earlier said that they would considerably increase the payments of teachers and government’s low-level employees.

The parliament rejected next year’s budget draft twice as the government ignored suggestions to increase government employees’ salaries.

The government has also agreed to increase the payments of retired employees and those army and police forces who were killed in the war fronts.

The parliament insisted equalization in the payments of the government’s high level and low level employees.