“Govt. an obstacle before peace talks, elections”

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of political parties mostly government opposition once again accused President Ashraf Ghani and his administration of making “obstacles” before the ongoing peace process and negotiations as well as the September presidential polls.

Representatives of these parties said in a Friday gathering in Kabul city claimed that President Ghani failed to implement electoral reforms and improve deteriorating security situation.

They called the National Unity Government as an obstacle before peace process and presidential contests, suggesting a caretaker administration for a bright election and peace process.

They condemned the continuation of President Ghani’s government “illegitimate” after May 22nd that the government term ends according to the constitution. The political leaders offered an acting government to fill the power vacuum after Ghani is no more in power.

They warned to call consensus on the political and national level to pressure more the government if it didn’t meet their demands.

Political parties said President Ghani’s government was a failure in the past five years, facing scores of problems and crises.