Govt. committed to protect civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Tuesday met with Tadamichi Yamamoto, US Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, where they discussed the importance of protection of civilians, security situation, and regional dynamics.

During meeting, Mohib assured Yamamoto of Afghan government’s strategies to ensure civilians are protected in conflict and military operations.

A Joint Committee of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) has been developed to oversee impact of military operations, Mohib’s office said in a statement.

“Unfortunately the Taliban use civilians as shield during the war, and target civilians indiscriminately.”

Moreover, Mohib also chaired the Senior Security Leadership meeting to discuss the overall security situation in the country.

“The meeting highlighted the importance of civilian lives during military operations and established a Joint Committee of ANDSF to oversee the impacts of operation.”

During meeting he affirmed that reducing civilian harm is a top priority of the government and asked all military and security organizations to take great care in their operations.

“The Taliban are responsible for civilian causalities as they use civilians as shield during the war.”

Furthermore, he met with Uruzgan elders to hear their perspectives about the overall situation there. They shared their recommendations about the development and security, where NSA Mohib noted that government is committed two improve the situation and that new projects are planned to be implemented.