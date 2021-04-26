Govt. considers curfew to tame third-wave of COVID-19

Afghanistan recorded 210 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths in the last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health is planning to impose night curfews, border closures with Iran and Pakistan and suspend flights from India in a bid to prevent the third wave of Covide-19 in Afghanistan.

Acting minister of public health, Wahid Majrooh said that the ministry would present its schemes to the cabinet meeting. In a meeting with the private healthcare sectors, Mr. Majrooh had stressed on bringing reforms and implementing tremendous measures to combat the possible third wave of the virus.

On Monday, Afghanistan recorded 210 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths. The new cases reported out of 1,616 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours. Afghanistan officially has 52,520 cases and 2,598 patients have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the virus last year.

An incredible coordination is facilitated between the health ministry and private healthcare sectors, Mr. Majrooh said, assuring the people of effective preparation in advance. He said that the provincial health departments were instructed to evaluate quality of ventilators. Mr. Majrooh urged the health care centers to provide Covid-19 kits and bring tweaks in their laboratories.

Concerns about the third wave of the virus alarmed as the health ministry has recently reported a spike in number of daily cases across the country. The neighboring country, Iran has been scrambling with a high number of deaths of Covid-19. India is also severely hit by a surge in the number of cases in which thousands of people lost their lives to the virus and the daily infection is reached peak.