“Govt. delegation ready for talks with Taliban”

AT News Report

KABUL: The State Ministry for Peace Affairs said Tuesday that a delegation of 15 members have been shaped and ready to kick off peace negotiation with the Taliban representatives.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Najia Anwari said the members of the peace talks was discussing ways and means of talks with the Taliban in order to maintain national interests.

“The goal of the discussion with a great coordination among them (delegations) was meant for to be fully prepared for discussion over issues of intra-Afghan talks in such a way that the government and Afghan people expect,” she said.

The delegation’s names have not been announced officially so far, but according to some sources, the peace ministry considers to conclude head of the Independent Administrative and Civil Service Commission, Nadir Nadiri, former parliamentarian, Fowzia Koofi, deputy of high peace council, Attaurahman Salim as part of negotiation team.

The Afghan government expects a positive deal from US and Taliban talks that is currently held in Doha to pave the ground for intra-Afghan dialogues.

After conclusion of ninth round of talks between US and Taliban, Anwari said the Taliban would hold direct talks with the government delegation.

Meanwhile, Suhil Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban political office in Doha, said they would hold talks with the delegation as part of the intra-Afghan talks not as government’s representatives.

According to Shaheen, the US and Taliban are discussing the final issues of peace agreement on Tuesday. However, so far no deal has been appeared.

The ninth round of peace talks was resumed on Thursday in Qatar’s capital, Doha. According to some sources, after conclusion of talks with the Taliban representatives, Khalilzad would fly to Kabul to meet Afghan officials and brief the government over peace talks.