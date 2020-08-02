Home / Latest Updates / Govt. delegation visits Kandahar to assess Pakistani rocket attacks

Govt. delegation visits Kandahar to assess Pakistani rocket attacks

AT News

KABUL: A government team is in Kandahar province in the south to probe recent rocket attacks by Pakistani military on the border district of Spin Boldak.

The delegation left for Kandahar on Sunday, according to the National Security Council.

At least 15 civilians including one child were killed and 80 more wounded in the attacks carried out on Thursday, followed by reactions from Afghan army.

The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemned the rocket attacks, calling for identifying of the culprits.

The ministry said in a statement that Afghan troops always want peace and calmness along the Durand border line, but are fully ready to respond such attacks.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said regarding the attacks that the incident took place that should have not been happened. He claimed that Pakistani army was not the beginner of clashes.

