Govt. extends coronavirus lockdown in Kabul

KABUL: The Afghan government has decided to extend the lockdown till end of the holy month of Ramadan, as the Covdi19 seems to be rapidly spreading across Afghanistan.

According to a statement published by the Presidential Palace, President Ashraf Ghani has held a video conference with the members of the cabinet and provincial governor to discuss ways of fighting the coronavirus in the country.

The statement said that all flights between Kabul and other provinces have been suspended for unknown time. Meanwhile, a governmental source, who wished to be unnamed, said that half of the 500 people who were tested for survey, proved positive for Covid19.

The source said that the Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz warned the cabinet meeting that the statics shows that majority of Kabul citizens have been suddenly infected by the virus.

In his interview with a western media outlet, Feroz has expressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, saying that there is a possibility of around one million people to be infected by the virus, from which about 100 thousands would die.

Spokesman for the ministry of public health, Wahidullah Mayar called on the Afghan people to take the precautionary measures and recommendations of medical employees serious otherwise an estimated of 800 thousand people would be infected which would pose a deadly disaster in the country.

The outbreak of Covid19 in Afghanistan is damaging the almost fragile economic of the country, as millions of Afghan children struggling with hunger.

Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization said in a statement that over five million Afghan children had needed humanitarian aids before the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The United Nations said that about two million children at the age of less than five years are facing food hunger in Afghanistan.

The ministry of public health on Sunday announced 235 new coronavirus cases that put the total tally to 2,704 with 85 death cases and over 300 recoveries.