“Govt. failed to form national consensus for peace”

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of influential political figures have claimed that the government has failed in formation of national consensus for ensuring a sustainable peace to end the longest violence in the country.

Addressing a gathering on Saturday in Kabul, the 2nd vice president of “Security and Justice” electoral team, Murad Ali Murad said that separate efforts would not lead the country to a sustainable peace.

“Negotiations from various sides with the Taliban group would be result less, it would not pave the ground for formation of a national consensus,” he added.

Murad has expressed concerns about lack of consensus among neighboring countries over Afghan peace process, saying that the peace efforts have been accelerated but the neighboring countries don’t play a joint rule in it.

Meanwhile, some members of the Afghan Senate Committee have accused the government and Taliban of not showing serious interests in the peace process.

Abdullah Qarluq, a member of the senate committee said, “President has not been able to clarify his stands regarding peace process, he doesn’t have a specific plan for it, also the Taliban don’t have a serious intention for peace.”

He called on the warring sides to take tremendous steps for ending violence and conflicts in Afghanistan, saying that the current situation in the country is not acceptable for anyone.

But, Deputy Presidential Spokesman, Daud Khan Meenapal, said the government has serious intention for peace and toward ending the longest conflicts in Afghanistan.

“The government is committed to a dignified and sustainable peace. Such peace will be coming by Afghan owned peace process,” he said.

The peace efforts have been once again accelerated after the US president Donald Trump on September 7th called off the negotiations with the Taliban group, following an attack conducted by the militants in capital Kabul, in which 12 people including an American were killed.

Moscow hosted a quadrilateral meeting, where the representatives of Russia, China, Pakistan and US, have participated and exchanged views over Afghan peace process.

Moreover, China is expected to host a summit regarding Afghan peace negotiation, but it is said to be postponed due to unknown reason.