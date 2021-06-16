Govt forces recapture Faryab’s Dawlatabad district

AT News

KABUL: Defense authorities say that the Afghan security forces have retaken the control of Dawlatabad district in northern Faryab province and the Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualty.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and commandos supported by Afghan Air Force carried out a clearance operation in Dawlatabad district on Tuesday night and succeeded in retaking the district, the ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the district, the ministry said in a statement. Dawalabad district fell to the Taliban around one week ago, after heavy clashes.

This comes while the Taliban rebels have intensified attacks over several districts, where over 20 districts have fallen to Taliban in the past eight weeks. Beside the aforementioned districts some villages were also captured by the Taliban.