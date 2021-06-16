Home / Latest Updates / Govt forces recapture Faryab’s Dawlatabad district

Govt forces recapture Faryab’s Dawlatabad district

admin June 16, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 11 Views

AT News

KABUL: Defense authorities say that the Afghan security forces have retaken the control of Dawlatabad district in northern Faryab province and the Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualty.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and commandos supported by Afghan Air Force carried out a clearance operation in Dawlatabad district on Tuesday night and succeeded in retaking the district, the ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the district, the ministry said in a statement. Dawalabad district fell to the Taliban around one week ago, after heavy clashes.

This comes while the Taliban rebels have intensified attacks over several districts, where over 20 districts have fallen to Taliban in the past eight weeks. Beside the aforementioned districts some villages were also captured by the Taliban.

About admin

Check Also

Tens of wounded security forces remained unevacuated on Herat battlefield

AT News KABUL: Tens of security forces have been scrambling with severe wounds due to …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved