Govt. investigates death of 35 commandos in Badghis

AT News Report

KABUL: The government has assured people to launch a “comprehensive” investigation on the death of 35 commandos in Badghis province.

The commandos were killed by Taliban fighters this week in the Aab Kamari district after being trapped.

The incident sparked a vast criticism to the government and security bodies.

“Undoubtedly, every attack with casualties is investigated. The Aab Kamar incident will be also seriously investigated to find problems, shortages and vacuums and to prevent similar incidents in the future,” defense ministry spokesman, Fawad Aman said Sunday.

Prior to that, a number of army’s commandos were killed during clashes with the Taliban militants in Ghazni province.

The defense ministry refused to announce the exact number of death soldiers in Badghis, saying it was military secrets, but local officials said they were 35 troops.

Commandos are recruited after passing several difficult tests including clear intelligence backgrounds.

Dawlat Waziri, a military expert said that commando soldiers should not be engaged in every clash.

“The commandos should get engaged in operations that are launched after authentic intelligence reports and the number of enemy is also known. They should be supported by ground and air fire.”

Atiqullah Amarkhil, another military analyst says poor command and lack of coordination among related bodies cause such tragedies.

Members of senate called for serious government investigation of the death of commandos, blaming security organs for weak management.



