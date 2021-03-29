Govt. lambasted for ‘no end’ to acting ministers

AT News

KABUL: Some members of the parliament in their Monday’s session have strongly lambasted the government for bringing changes in ministerial cabinet such as replacing elected-by-acting ministers, and dismissal of a number of ministers.

Speaker of the parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani called on the government to behold the constitutional measures and put an end to the acting ministerial process.

Another lawmaker, Sharafuddin Ayeni termed the existence of acting ministers beyond the deadline determined in the constitution as government’s “betrayal and tyranny”. The occupation of government position by the acting ministers is a humiliation for the parliament, he added.

He accused President Ashraf Ghani of being unbiased in governmental appointments, saying that the ministers of interior and health were dismissed by the president because of their ethnic varieties.

Malamai Ishaqzai, another member of the parliament urged Ghani to introduce new ministers for vote of confidence to the parliament.

Earlier, the minister of information and culture, the minister of education, the minister of women affairs, and head of the Afghanistan Bank failed to secure confident votes from the parliament, but still they are running as acting ministers and head of national bank.