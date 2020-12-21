Govt. lambasted for removing provincial spokesmen

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan Journalist Center (AJC) has expressed its deepest concerns on the decision made by the government to remove the spokesmen for the provincial governors.

The journalists called the scheme in contrast with the constitution that could prevent the media from accessing information. Earlier, a joint statement of the National Security Council and national directorate of local governance, included that based on President Ashraf Ghani’s decree, the spokesmen were not allowed to provide information to the media, and that in any serious issues, the governors themselves would brief the media.

According to the statement, President Ghani’s stress on the dismissal of Jawad Hijri, a spokesman for the northern Balk governor, who previously provided details on the civilians casualties inflicted in the attack conducted by the Afghan security forces in Karluq district of Blkh – a report which was denied by the government officials.

“This scheme of the government is in contrary with the article 24th of the constitution which says the government’s commitment to support media and freedom of speech,” Ahmad Qurishi, director of the Afghanistan Journalists Center said.

He said that the provincial governors’ struggle with severe other challenges and it would be difficult for them to engage with the media in timely manners.

Qurishi called on the government to avoid and revoke such a plan as it marginalizes the journalists from access to the information.