Govt. limits use of choppers for non-military mission

AT News

KABUL: The government limited utilizing aircrafts and choppers for non-military mission, saying that only the Afghan security forces were allowed to use these facilities in fighting against the militants.

First Vice President Amurullah Saleh in a statement on Tuesday stood by the decision and called it “logical and profession” that was taken after assessment the current situation.

Saleh said defeating the Taliban and supporting the security forces is our top priority.

This comes as the Taliban have intensified their attacks and captured several areas across the country, claiming to overrun more than 70 districts in the past two months.

The government has not officially confirmed the collapse of the districts; however, it has issued several statements that say of recapturing the districts from the Taliban by the security forces.

Saleh said that the Taliban have fled via motorcycles after carrying out hit- and-run assassination.

Saleh stressed until the threats are not fully removed, the use of motorcycles would be banned except for the staff working at the restaurants and sever as delivery.

This comes as Kabul police announced on Monday that the use of motorcycles is banned until further notice following surge in crimes and targeted killings in Kabul city.