Govt. Main Hurdle for Peace: Protestors

KABUL: Leader of the Hezb-e-Islami Party, Gulbuddin Hekmayar warned the government of staging widespread demonstration if it didn’t release his party’s members held in government custody. He gives the government a ten-day ultimatum to meet his demand.

A large number of the Hezb-e-Islami Party supporters took out on the streets of Kabul city on Friday. The protestors accused the government of making hurdles before the peace process.

Talking among his supporters, Hekmatyar said that he would demand President Ashraf Ghani’s resignation and dismissal of his administration in the upcoming demonstration. The current administration is “sinking in water”, he said, adding that the government has a 10 days deadline to release the prisoners.

President Ashraf Ghani in his first term of presidency signed a peace deal with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. According to Hezb-e-Islami Party, the deal included the release of the party’s prisoners held in government custody.

He called on the Taliban to stress on condition of Ghani’s administration removal for ceasefire, saying that the militants should engage in negotiations with the influential aspects of the society instead of the delegation sent by Ghani.

A spokesman for the party, Fazal Ghani Haqmal said that the protest aimed to find an end to the “war, insecurity, targeted-killings and bloodshed” and fulfillment of the peace deal between the government and Hezb-e-Islami.

The government didn’t show any immediate reaction towards Hekmatyar.

Hekmatyar had earlier warned the government that he would surround the Presidential Palace if it didn’t meet his demand.