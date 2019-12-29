‘Govt. not ready for peace talks’

AT News

KABUL: Members of parliament and political leaders criticize the government for being incurious for peace efforts, saying it is not showing readiness for the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The criticisms come as the US and Taliban negotiators are to agree on a temporary cease-fire and peace deal.

The lawmakers said Sunday that the US and Taliban have got closer to a peace deal, but they call for a long-term truce to find basic ways to resolve all issues.

Separately, the government says a list of negotiating team was prepared and would be announced before the beginning of talks.

People and political leaders in the cities of Afghanistan blamed the government for remaining careless as Taliban leadership was to agree on a cease-fire.

The Western media report that Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah had agreed on a short-term cease-fire.

Political leaders ask the government to break silence as Taliban would likely come for the intra-Afghan dialogue shortly after signing the US peace deal.

They say that peace movements would soon raise voice of peace support.

The legislatives express optimism over a “positive and fruitful” negotiation between Taliban and the United States.

They reject a temporary cease-fire, saying it should last long to resolve all peace-related issues.

But President Ghani’s office says the list of negotiating team was completed and would be announced just before the beginning of intra-Afghan talks.

People familiar with the ongoing peace efforts and political analysts also reject temporary cease-fire, calling it a test for Taliban to see if they have control over their fighters.