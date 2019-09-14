Govt. oppose peace process: Hekmatyar

AT News Report

KABUL: The leader of Hezb-e-Isami Afghanistan and presidential hopeful, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Saturday termed the National Unity Government as a main hurdle against the peace process.

Giving speech at his presidential campaign rally in Kabul, Hekmatyar called on the Afghan people not to let the country be led by the traitors.

Expressing his concerns about the insecurity in the country, he said that Afghanistan has been in its worst situation ever.

Hekmatyar accused the leaders of the National Unity Government of seeking their interest in the ongoing war in Afghanistan. “Some says that they have incomplete the tasks and are seeking another presidential term, which means they want to kill the rest of the people of Afghanistan as well,” he added.

As the Taliban group’s negotiation with the US diplomats have been failed, Hekmatyar asked the militants to get ready to join the the intra-Afghan talks to end the ongoing conflicts in the country.

His remarks come as the Afghan government announced on Saturday that the peace talks have been postponed until the presidential polls scheduled for September 28.

After years of negotiation, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed a peace deal with President Ashraf Ghani in September 2016.