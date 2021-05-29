Govt ordered closure of educational institutions in wake of third wave of COVID-19

654 new cases, 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Schools and Universities in 16 provinces, including in Kabul, the capital city will remain closed for two weeks as domestic daily COVID-19 cases and deaths are significantly on the rise across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday announced that schools, universities and training courses will remain closed for two weeks in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz and Nimroz provinces, in a move to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Acting Minister of Public Health, Dr. Wahid Majroh termed people’s cooperation in controlling the third-wave of COVID-19 very much important, asking the people to seriously pay attention to the precautions and advice prescribed by the health ministry.

Avoiding precautionary measures and the carelessness of people to follow the health instructions are the main factors behind the surge in new cases, Mr. Majroh added.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Saturday informed 654 new cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours

The new cases came positive out of 2,871 samples tested during the same period of time.

The ministry also reported 162 recoveries from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total tally of recoveries reached 57,871.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,523,721 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 169,497,009.