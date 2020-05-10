Govt. orders probe into Ghor deadly protest

AT News

KABUL: After five people died in protest that turned into violent in western Ghor, the local directorate has formed a delegation to probe the issue.

Independent Directorate of Local Governors said on Sunday in a statement that the delegation is comprised of provincial local officials, provincial council members, national directorate of security, national police and members of judicial system. The statement said the perpetrators would be held accountable.

On Saturday, hundreds of Ghor residents have come out on the streets and staged demonstration in front of the provincial governor’s office to protest the “unfair distributions” of donations aided by an Arabic Charity Foundation.

According to the witnesses, the security forces opened fire on the protesters after they tried to enter into the governors’ office.

But spokesman for the ministry of interior denied the report, saying that a number of people among the protester opened fire on the security forces, killing two and wounding 10 others.

He confirmed that the security forces had carried out aerial shoots to disperse the protesters.