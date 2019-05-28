Govt. retakes control of Ghazni’s Deh Yak district

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Defense says that army managed to retake control of the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, an area being under Taliban for almost two years.“National security and defense forces in an operation launched Monday, retook the whole district of Deh Yak from Taliban terrorists after two years,” the ministry said Tuesday in a statement.



The statement said that Taliban treated local very bad during their rule on the district. It said that the militants tried to make obstacles for army advancement by taking civilians hostage.

The ministry added that security forces would continue advancement to clean more areas from the insurgents and provide the people with safe life.

It assured people that “the enemy would not be able” to come again to the area, and that more areas would be freed by security forces.

Asadullah Khaled, acting defense minister said in a news conference that “Taliban would not get chance to oppress people of Afghanistan”.



He promised that situation in the Deh Yak district would be soon calm..