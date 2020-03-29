Govt. says peace team ‘final’

AT News

KABUL: After the Taliban group has rejected to sit in talks with Kabul peace delegation, the Ministry of State in Peace Affairs emphasized that the delegation has been finalized after comprehensive consultations with several influential figures and that there would be no change in it.

Spokesperson for the ministry, said, “Comprehension and People’s inclusion have been considered in the formation of the delegation.”

The Taliban have opposed the Afghan government’s peace delegation, saying that it has not been a comprehensive negotiation team and they would not sit in talks with them.

The Taliban’s Spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid on his twitter said that Afghan government would be a part of the intra-Afghan talks along with other Afghan sides.

In reaction to the militant stand regarding the negotiation team, the European Union’s envoy for Afghanistan, Roland Kobia said that opponents are not chose in war like in peace.

“If you want a say in the composition of the other Negotiating Team, fine but then you should accept they have a say in yours too, to check if it is fully representative of your society. Where are the women for example?,” he wrote on his twitter.

The Afghan government has announced a delegation compromised of 21 members including five women to continue the peace negotiation with the Taliban. According to the government, former Spy Chief Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai would be leading the delegation.

Although the intra-Afghan talks were supposed to be held on March 10th, the talks have been delaying due to political convulsion between the Afghan leaders over power and delay of the militant prisoners release.

Underscoring their peace deal with Washington, the Taliban have emphasized on release of their 5,000 prisoners, who spend their prison term in Afghan government’s prisons, prior to direct-talks among the Afghans.