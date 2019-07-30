Govt. sidelined in peace talks: Senators

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of Meshrano Jirga (or upper house of the parliament) members said there was a lack of coordination regarding peace, alleging that the Afghan government was kept totally in dark about the peace process.

The senators during their Tuesday’s general session said the government was faced with complete information vacuum when it came to peace negotiations. They said the government official’s remarks regarding peace have been consistently rejected by the Taliban and the US.

The legislators further said that the foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan should be carried out based on a responsible manner and a proper mechanism.

Although the State Minister for Peace had recently announced that peace parleys between the Taliban and the government would begin in the next two weeks, those remarks were vehemently denied by the Taliban, the lawmakers maintained.

Moreover, the senators emphasized on responsible foreign forces’ pull-out from Afghanistan, saying “If the US want to pull out their forces, they should do it through a proper mechanism.”

The senators accuse the government of lack of coordination with the Taliban on peace negotiations at a time when a peace meeting between the political parties, the Taliban and the Afghan government is slated to be held in the next few weeks in a European country.