Govt. Stops Issuing of Paper ID Cards

AT News

KABUL: The statistics department said in a statement on Wednesday that issuing of paper identification cards stopped, encouraging people to apply for electronic ID cards.

The statement said that it was for better services and preventing of parallel services and to save customers’ times.

“The department does not provide services of paper ID cards and other services related to that,” it said.

There are 25 centers to issue electronic identification cards around Kabul city and the applicants can fill the forms on the internet too, according to the statement.

“The suspected paper ID cards that are referred to the department are changed to electronic ID cards.”

The electronic ID card centers are also in all 14 districts of Kabul province are also active as they were in the past.