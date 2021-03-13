Govt. to Attend Russia, Turkey Meetings on Afghan Peace

AT News

KABUL: President Ghani’s government plans to participate in the both upcoming conferences expected to be held in late this month and in April in Russia and Turkey respectively.

“The ministry of foreign affairs and the reconciliation council are working to find out the level of participants from Taliban and send delegation at the same level,” Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser, said Saturday.

A Taliban source had said earlier that the insurgents plan to five members of their political office to the Moscow meeting.

The Moscow meeting is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that his country would host the Afghan peace meeting in April.

The United States had said in a letter sent to President Ghani that Turkey would be asked to host a high-level meeting on the peace in Afghanistan.

The United States had also said that the United Nations would encourage foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and China to participate in the meeting to be held in Ankara.

The upcoming meetings are planned as both the government and Taliban delegation busy in the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Qatar have made no progress on peace.