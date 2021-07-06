Govt to media; ‘Don’t cross red lines’

AT News

KABUL: The government calls on the media to take care of the law and national interests in reporting, warning to punish those media outlets who ignore the demand.

“The media and journalists need to observe the red lines and should not misuse the freedom of speech,” said justice minister Fazel Ahmad Manawi on Tuesday. “They (media organizations) should not misuse freedom of speech to jeopardize national interests.”

Manawi emphasized that casualties of security forces and losing of arms is part of secrets that should not be disclosed in media reports.

Attorney General Zabihullah Kalim, said that reporting should be legalized, warning of punishment of those media outlets that violate the law.

Ministry of Information and Culture says they have more than 3,500 media outlets received permit from government and rare registered in the ministry.

Around 20 radio stations stopped broadcasting in the north and northeastern provinces since Taliban took control of territories in the areas the stations are located in Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz and Faryab provinces.

Media activists are worried over restrictions by the government, saying this is violation of freedom of expression and is against the Constitution that has given freedoms to media and reporting.