Govt. to seize hidden property of individuals involved in KB corruption

AT News

KABUL: Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the government would investigate the Kabul Bank (KB) fraud and that the perpetrators would be held accountable.

As part of his regular 06:30 mooring session, Saleh in a statement said that the government would seize a residence of an individual who has not paid his loan to the Kabul Bank since longtime. The house is worth of 100,000 dollar, Saleh said, adding that the money would be given to the government budget. If the individual denied handing over his house, Saleh said, the government would use security forces and would seize the residence forcibly.

Saleh called on the people to cooperate with the government to counter the corruption. After taking the presidency for the first term in 2014, President Ashraf Ghani resumed the inquiry on the Kabul Bank corruption. However, Ghani said that he would bring the corrupted officials behind the issue into justice; the case has remained unsolved for about ten years as of now.

Kabul Bank collapsed in 2010 with losing 1billion dollar, which were mostly deposited by international donors.