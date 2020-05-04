Govt. to Taliban: Take covid-19 seriously and declare ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has once again called on the Taliban to accept humanitarian ceasefire as the pandemic coronavirus is in a surge across the country.

Speaking to a press conference, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that humanitarian ceasefire is a demand of the Afghan government and its people and that the Taliban should welcome the offer and shun violence.

Sediqqi emphasized that the Taliban should take the covid-19 serious and halt “forbidden” about its infection.

“Coronavirus has turned Afghanistan into a serious of challenges,” he said. “If the Taliban continue violence, the challenge would be extendable and the Taliban would be responsible.”

He said that national and international consensuses are existed for the ceasefire and that the world and region are calling on the Taliban to cease truce. The recent attacks, sediqqi said has trustless the Afghans on peace. Peace is still the priority of the Afghan government, he added.

The spokesman slanted that the Afghan government is taking advantage of all-out efforts to pave the ground for a peace, with the support of its allies.

He accused the Taliban of unwillingness to embrace peace, saying that the group has not proved any commitment to show its willingness for the peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to observe a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan. Simultaneously, US, NATO and the Organizations of Islamic Country followed the demand and called on the militants to reduce violence and engage in direct-talks with Afghan sides.

In reaction to the President Ashraf Ghani’s call, the Taliban Qatar Based Spokesman, Suhail Shaheen said that asking for a ceasefire is not rational, while thousands of their inmates are held in government’s prison.