Govt. Unswerving to Preserve Cultural Heritage, Historical Landmarks

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government on Sunday said it has made significant efforts to preserve cultural heritages and restore historic landmarks across the country as the embodiments of core values of the society and it has been a government’s top priority.

“Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has taken into account the request of ARCH International on preservation of cultural heritages of Afghanistan and attaches great importance to the issues in the peace negotiations,” the government official website said.

Afghanistan has consistently reiterated that the gains of the past two decades such as defense and security forces, women rights as well as preservation of cultural heritages will not be compromised in the peace process

“The Afghan government has taken an unprecedented step to restore and renovate historical landmarks and structures across the country and recently allotted budget for survey and renovation of Minaret Five of Herat Musallah. The government also plans to provide funding for its complete renovation by seeking cooperation from international community.”

The government has managed to renovate 159 historical monuments in collaboration with non-governmental organizations between 2001 and 2014.

“Since taking office in 2014, President Ashraf Ghani has been keen to preserve the country’s cultural heritage having resulted in restoration of 161 historical landmarks and monuments by Ministry Information and Culture, Ministry of Urban Development and Land, Office of Operations and Support of the President for National Development, Capital Region Development Authority, UNESCO-Kabul, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Turquoise Mountain, ACHCO and HAFO.”

Office of Operations and Support of the President for National Development is currently renovating 18 historical monuments. Operational work of 6 monuments have been completed; they are Darul Aman Palace in Kabul, Shah Amanullah Khan Tomb in Nangarhar, basement of Haram Saraa Palace at the Presidential Palace, Ma’aref Minaret in Paghman, Shah Amanullah Khan Palace in Moqor of Ghazni, Pacha Khan Tomb in Nanagarhar. The renovation process of seven other historic monuments is underway in Kabul, Parwan and Jalalabad.