Greater efforts on card for Afghan peace process

KABUL: The ministry of foreign affairs said that international efforts have been escalated to conduct successful peace negotiations with the Taliban. A Spokesman for the Ministry, Gran Hewad in a video clip said that foreign minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar have recently engaged in meetings with the authorities of regional and beyond regional countries and asked them to support the ongoing peace process.

“The Afghan foreign minister has held talks with the foreign ministers of India, Turkmenistan, Australia, Canada, Norway, and Indonesia in support of the Afghan peace,” he added.

The second phase of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban has resumed in Qatari capital, Doha after a short break. Spokesman for the high council for national reconciliation, Faridoon Khwazon said that a ceasefire would be the priority of the government delegation on the negotiating table.

“From our side, the first issue on the agenda will be truce,” he said. “The Taliban will also have their priorities, after the agreement, both sides will discuss the fundamental issues. The Afghan delegation has full preparation for negotiations.”

This comes as some Afghan politicians say formation of the interim government would be considered in the peace talks as the Taliban are not willing to forge with the incumbent administration.