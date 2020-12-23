138 people killed in Kabul over the past two months

AT News

KABUL: The consecutive deadly attacks and blasts in Kabul, the capital city, underscore the growing insecurity in the city. Kabul citizens have become fed up with the frequent blasts making it ought for them to carry their daily activities. It won’t be wrong to say that Kabul is the most insecure place now.

Kabul witnessed at least 60 security-related incidents over the past two months in which 133 people were killed and 280 more wounded, according to a survey by a local TV channel.

In the latest blast on Tuesday, at least five people were killed and two others received injuries. This brought the death toll to 138 in the past two months. The incident occurred as a result of an IED blast placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison, Kabul police said in a statement. The statement did not provide further details.

This is just days ago at least 10 people were killed and over 50 others wounded again in a blast took place in Kabul. The car bombing targeted a member of the parliament, in which many civilians were also killed and wounded. The annoying part of the blast is that a six years old child was also killed in the blast.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with a sharp surge in violence amid the negotiation of peace currently in paused between the negotiating teams of the government and Taliban after nearly three months of conferring on the procedure of the agendas of the intra-Afghan talks which are set to put an end to the 40 years long war in the country.

Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, personally took charge of overseeing Kabul’s security two months ago. Based on the TOLOnews survey, over the past 64 days, Kabul witnessed three suicide attacks including an attack on Kabul University, an attack on the Kawsar-e-Danish coaching center and on security forces in Paghman district in the east of Kabul.