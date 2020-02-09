Gunfire left two U.S. and one Afghan soldiers dead in East

AT News

KABUL: A firefight broke out in Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province after a small US Special Operations forces were leaving a compound, in which two U.S. service members and one Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and nine others – six foreign and three Afghan soldiers were wounded. Confirming the firefight, a US forces spokesman, Col. Sonny Leggett said the wounded service members ‘are receiving medical treatment’ at a U.S. facility.

Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun, he added.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation.”

He said, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

Ministry of Defense said an Afghan uniform opened fire on Afghan National Army members and US forces in Sherzad district last night. “As a result, unfortunately, one brave ANA member was martyred and three brave members injured; and two brave Resolute Support members lost their lives and six brave members were injured.”

The ministry said a high level MoD delegation lead by the Chief of Army Staff – Bismillah Waziri is investigating the incident together with the U.S team in Nangarhar.

“Incidents such as this fail to have negative effects on the friendship and spirit of cooperation and between the ANDSF and U.S Military forces. We will continue our fight against terrorism together,” the ministry added.

“The leadership of the Ministry of Defense extends condolences to the families and friends of all the brave martyred force members and prays for the quick recovery of the injured members of the forces,” the statement added.