Gunmen assassinate government official in Kabul

KABUL: Unknown gunmen shot an official of the ministry of urban development and land dead in PD 5 of Kabul city, officials said on Sunday.

Kabul Police’s spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz , the official was killed while he was on his way to the office. One person was wounded in the attack, he added.

No one claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

The targeted-killings have been surged across Afghanistan. however, many of the attacks remained unclaimed, the Afghan government blamed the Taliban group, saying that the group is trying to create horror and fear among the citizens through targeting government employees.