Gunmen kill a mother and her three daughters in Logar

KABUL: A mother and her three daughters were brutally killed by a number of unidentified gunmen in Pul-e-Alam, the capital city of the southeastern Logar province, local officials said on Saturday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Didar Lawang said the armed men stormed into a house and opened fire on the family, where another two members received injuries. The incident occurred on Friday night in Altamor village of Pul-e-Alam.

The motive behind the incident is unclear, Lawang said.

An Afghan security force checkpoint is located in 100 meters distance to the house where the incident happened.

The resident and relatives of the victims have expressed criticism over the negligence of the security forces regarding the incident.

No militant group asserted responsibility for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid in a tweet claims that the Afghan security forces were involved in the incident.