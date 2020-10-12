Gunmen kill doctor amid worsening security in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Some unknown gunmen have killed a medical doctor after breaking into his drugstore in PD 18th of Kabul city, officials said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Abdulrahim-e-Shahid area of PD 18th. Kabul Police’s spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said that one person was wounded in the incident. The wounded is under treatment in Emergency Hospital of Kabul.

According to the witnesses, the gunmen stole the money of the owner of the drugstore.

But Kabul police chief said that the initiative investigation revealed that the rebels didn’t steal any money. The two individuals, Faramarz said were previously threatens by some unknown people.

This is as the minister of interior, Mohammad Masoud Andarabi ordered the security forces to shoot the criminals while resisting to surrender.

The criminal activities have recently been on the peak. The residents of Kabul city called on the security forces to take steps to provide a tighten security in the city.