Gunmen kill family of eight in Nangarhar

April 18, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Eight members of a single family were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them at a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province, provincial officials said on Sunday.    

The shooting happened on Saturday night, and according to the officials, the killings took place apparently over a land dispute.

Provincial Governor, Ziaullhaq Amarkhil confirmed the incident, saying that the gunfire occurred on Saturday night in Ali Khan area of PD9 of Jalalabad, the provincial capital city. The gunfire happened during prayer in a mosque. According to him, the killed include five sons and three brothers of a famous figure Haji Wahib.

The case is under investigation, he said, adding that the perpetrators would be held accountable.

It is worth mentioning that land disputes that lead to clashes between families is an issue that often happens in some remote districts across the country, which in some cases causes such tragedies.  

